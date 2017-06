PORT LOUIS Feb 9 Mauritius' Lux Island Resorts posted on Thursday a pretax profit of 14.9 million rupees ($513,793) in the second half of the year ended December compared with a pretax loss of 67 million rupees in the same period a year ago.

Revenues rose to 2 billion rupees versus 1.7 billion rupees in the same period, chief executive officer, Paul Jones, said. Earnings per share moved into positive territory at 0.18 rupee per share from a loss of 0.85 rupee in the previous period. ($1 = 29.000 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)