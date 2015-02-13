PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius-based hotels operator Lux Island Resorts said on Thursday first-half pretax profit increased 18 percent to 172.12 million Mauritian rupees ($5.19 million), boosted by higher tourist arrivals in both Mauritius and the Maldives.

The luxury hotel group, which also manages resorts in the Maldives and Reunion islands in the Indian Ocean, said tourist arrivals in Mauritius rose 5 percent to 549,522 in the six months to Dec. 31, while 3 percent more tourists, or 603,279 visitors, arrived in Maldives during the same period.

"The global economic environment remains uncertain. We are however encouraged by the recent improvement noted in the arrivals from Europe, particularly United Kingdom, and the double-digit growth in the number of tourists from China," the company said in a statement.

Total revenue rose to 2.231 billion rupees from 2.028 billion a year earlier, the company said.

It said earnings per share rose to 1.27 rupees from 1.12 rupees a year ago.

($1 = 33.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Biju Dwarakanath)