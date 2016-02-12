PORT LOUIS Feb 12 Mauritian hotel group Lux
Island Resorts' second-quarter pretax profit rose by
nearly 23 percent year on year to 327.82 million rupees ($9.26
million) on higher tourist arrivals, it said on Friday.
The company is benifiting from a growth in a tourism sector
that is a key source of hard currency for the Indian Ocean
island nation known for its spas and beaches and which is
expected to attract up to 10 percent more visitors this
year.
The luxury hotel group, which also has properties in the
Maldives and Reunion, said occupancy rates nudged up to 83
percent, lifting group earnings in the three months to Dec. 31.
Revenue rose to 1.54 billion rupees from 1.36 billion, with
earnings per share climbing to 2.11 rupees from 2.06 rupees.
The company said that both occupancy and the average daily
rate for the current quarter for its Mauritius properties are
ahead of last year.
Performance of its Reunion unit is expected to be similar to
last year, while visitor numbers in the Maldives are also on the
rise, the company added.
($1 = 35.4100 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Susanna Twidale)