PORT LOUIS Nov 7 Mauritian hotelier Lux Island Resorts reported a lower quarterly loss on Thursday than a year earlier, helped by a higher occupancy rate despite difficult business conditions.

Lux Island Resorts said its room occupancy rate rose 10 percent in the three months to September, a quarter during which it made a pretax loss of 108.52 million rupees ($3.53 million) against a loss of 169.77 million a year ago.

"The economic environment remains uncertain and continues to have a major influence on our European markets, especially France," it said.

But it said the number of British visitors was rising and more tourists were coming from China and other emerging markets.

The company, with properties in the Maldives and Reunion, said its loss per share narrowed to 0.90 rupees from 1.42 rupees.

Lux Island Resorts said its second-quarter performance could improve given that present occupancy rates are ahead of last year. The resort issued its results after the market closed. Shares were down 0.26 percent to 37.80 rupees on the day. ($1 = 30.7500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edmund Blair and Matthew Tostevin)