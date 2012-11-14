PORT LOUIS Nov 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank
posted a 5.4 percent rise in pretax profit to 1.347
billion rupees ($43.38 million) for its first-quarter ended
September, it said on Wednesday.
Ranked the biggest bank by capitalisation in east Africa and
the Indian Ocean region, MCB attributed the rise to profit
growth at Banque Francaise Commerciale Ocean Indien, a Reunion
island-based bank where it holds a 49.99 percent stake.
It said it expected the profit growth to continue in this
quarter. Earnings per share rose to 4.78 rupees from 4.48 rupees
a year ago, MCB said.
The results were released after the market had closed and
shares in MCB had ended flat at 162 rupees each.
($1=31.0500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and
Mike Nesbit)