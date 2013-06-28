By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, June 28 Mauritius Commercial Bank
(MCB) said on Friday it had approval from regulators
to raise 3 billion Mauritius rupees ($96 million) via a bond
issue to finance a restructuring plan to separate its banking
and non-banking activities.
The bank, one of the region's biggest, said in a statement
on Friday that it might raise up to 4.5 billion rupees if the
offer was oversubscribed. It said a note would cost 1,000 rupees
and the minimum subscription would be 50,000 rupees.
The group offers so-called non-bank financial services such
as leasing, factoring as well as a comprehensive range of
investor services. The bank said the split would help its future
development.
The bonds will be listed on the stock exchange of Mauritius
at or around Aug. 22. The notes would have a maturity date of
Aug. 8, 2023.
Earlier this month, MCB said that, as part of the
restructuring, MCB's investment in subsidiaries and associates,
including 4.6 billion rupees in subordinated debt, would be
transferred to a new entity, MCB Holdings.
($1 = 31.1000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff. Editing by Jane Merriman)