BRIEF-China Minsheng Banking Corp received approvals of qualifications of directors
* Received approval of China Banking Regulatory Commission in relation to appointment qualification of Shi Yuzhu and Song Chunfeng as non-executive directors
PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank said it expected full-year pretax profit to be better than last year, after reporting an increase of 4.6 percent in nine-month pretax profit.
MCB, the biggest bank in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region by assets, said pretax profit rose to 3.826 billion rupees ($122.83 million) to March 31.
"This satisfactory performance is the result of a market and product diversification strategy," the bank said in a statement.
Earnings per share rose to 13.49 rupees from 12.75 rupees.
MCB said its financial year 2012-2013 would be better than last year, helped by improved regional prospects.
($1 = 31.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium earned 1.40 billion naira versus 2.46 billion naira year ago
