PORT LOUIS May 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank
Group's (MCB) nine-month pretax profit rose 30 percent to 5.13
billion rupees ($148.35 million) compared with the same period a
year ago, helped by higher net interest and commission incomes,
it said on Thursday.
MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in
east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected
full-year profits to show a significant improvement from a year
earlier.
"In spite of subdued private investment level and excess
liquidity situation in Mauritius, net interest income grew by
9.7 percent to 6.05 billion rupees, driven by an expansion in
our international activities," MCB said in a statement.
It said net fee and commission income increased by nearly 20
percent, in line with the strong growth in revenues from asset
management activities.
MCB Group's earnings per share rose to 17.90 rupees from
13.23 rupees. Its shares closed higher at 204 rupees on the
Mauritius Stock Exchange compared with 203 rupees the previous
day.
($1 = 34.5800 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Edith Honan and Jane
Merriman)