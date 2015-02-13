PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius Commercial Bank
Group's (MCB) first-half pretax profit rose 16 percent
to 3.492 billion rupees ($105 million) from a year ago, helped
by higher net interest and commission incomes, it said on
Friday.
MCB Group, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa
and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected full year profits
to also improve.
The loan book grew resulting in a 6.2 percent rise in net
interest income to 3.985 billion rupees ($120.21 million) while
net fee and commission income increased by 18.0 percent to 1.589
billion rupees, the group said in a statement.
MCB's earnings per share rose to 12.14 rupees from 10.32
rupees. Its shares were unchanged at 197.50 rupees on the
Mauritius Stock Exchange.
($1 = 33.1500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)