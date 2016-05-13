PORT LOUIS May 13 Mauritius Commercial Bank Group's (MCB) pretax profit rose 26 percent year-on-year to 2.09 billion rupees ($60 million) in the third quarter to March 31, helped by higher net interest income, it said on Friday.

The bank, which also operates in Madagascar, the Maldives, the Seychelles, Mayotte, Mozambique and Reunion, saw its net interest income increase by 9 percent to 2.24 billion rupees during the quarter, MCB Group said in a statement.

On a nine-month basis, the bank's pretax profit rose to 5.98 billion rupees, from 5.18 billion rupees a year ago.

"On current trends, MCB Group results for the financial year to June 2016 are expected to achieve a satisfactory growth compared to the last financial year," the bank said.

It said earnings per share improved to 6.54 rupees in the third quarter from 5.76 rupees in the same quarter in 2015. ($1 = 35.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Nerijus Adomaitis)