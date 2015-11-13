PORT LOUIS Nov 13 Mauritius Commercial Bank
Group's (MCB) pretax profit rose 12 percent to 1.887
billion rupees ($52.46 million) in its fiscal first quarter to
Sept. 30 compared with the same period last year driven by
higher net interest income.
MCB Group said on Friday net interest income grew 14.6
percent to 2.22 billion rupees, reflecting an improved
performance from its foreign activities and better yields within
its overseas subsidiaries.
It said net interest income was also helped by the decline
in excess liquidity following measures taken by the Bank of
Mauritius.
Earnings per share rose to 6.49 rupees from 5.77 rupees.
"On current trends, results for the semester to December
2015 are projected to improve on last year despite the generally
subdued operating environment," the bank said in a statement.
It also said the recent drop in the key Repo Rate amidst low
inflation in Mauritius should help boost private investment.
($1 = 35.9700 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Mark Potter)