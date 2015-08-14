PORT LOUIS Aug 14 Luxury hotel group New
Mauritius Hotels (NMH) posted a 9 percent drop in
pretax profit for the nine months to end-June, blaming the poor
performance of its Seychelles resort and higher financing costs.
The tourism sector is a key driver of the Indian Ocean
island's $10 billion economy, with European its main traditional
market, but Mauritius has been hit hard by the global economic
slowdown and particularly by a drop in European tourists.
NMH, which has eight hotels in Mauritius and one in nearby
Seychelles, said in a statement on Friday that its pretax profit
fell to 512 million rupees ($14.5 million), and forecast an
improved performance based on its current bookings.
"Bookings for the first few months of the next financial
year are encouraging and show significant growth over last year.
Should the prevailing conditions not deteriorate, the Group
should achieved much improved results in 2015/16," NMH said.
Revenue increased to 7.39 billion rupees from 6.62 billion
rupees, NMH said, while financing costs jumped to 628.6 million
rupees from 440.4 million rupees.
Earnings per share for one of the country's most-traded
stocks were unchanged at 1.07 rupee, the firm said.
($1 = 35.3000 Mauritius rupees)
