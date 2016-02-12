PORT LOUIS Feb 12 Luxury hotel group New
Mauritius Hotels reported on Friday a 40 percent rise
in pretax profits in the last three months of 2015, thanks to a
higher occupancy rate.
A 74 percent occupancy rate against 65 percent a year
earlier helped boost pretax profits in the three months, the
company's fiscal first quarter, to 654.45 million rupees ($18.48
million) from 461.98 million in the same period of 2014.
The company owns eight hotels in Mauritius, one in the
Seychelles and another in Morocco.
"The number of guests hosted by the group's hotels in
Mauritius increased by 13.7 percent during the quarter whilst at
national level the growth in tourist arrivals was 11.1 percent,"
NMH said.
Earnings per share rose to 1.07 rupees from 0.86 rupees.
The company said although its operations in Marrakesh will
continue to be challenging, the improvement in results for the
second quarter to March 2016 should be in line with that of the
first quarter.
($1 = 35.4100 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Greg Mahlich)