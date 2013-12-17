By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS
PORT LOUIS Dec 17 Luxury hotels group New
Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 29 percent fall in
full-year pretax profit on Tuesday, hit by a drop in arrivals
from Europe.
The group, which owns nine hotels in Mauritius, one in the
Seychelles and another in Morocco, cited a 4.5 percent drop in
tourists from Europe for profit sliding to 428.07 million
Mauritius rupees ($14.25 million) in the year to Sept. 30,
against 602.93 million rupees the previous year.
"During the year under review, tourist arrivals grew by 1.9
percent at national level. A drop of 4.5 percent was, however,
recorded in arrivals from European countries, with France and
Italy, two of our main markets, registering reductions of 10
percent and 23 percent respectively," the company said in a
statement.
NMH blamed unfavourable conditions in terms of connectivity
and pricing for air travel.
The results were released after trading on Mauritius' stock
had closed. Shares in NMH were unchanged at 90 rupees.
($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius rupees)
