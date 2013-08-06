PORT LOUIS Aug 6 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) on Tuesday reported a 30 percent fall in pretax profit for the nine months to June, blaming fewer visitors to the Indian Ocean island.

NMH said pretax profit fell to 591.27 million rupees ($19.17 million) in the nine months to end-June from 839.52 million in the same period a year ago.

Earnings per share fell share to 3.23 rupees from 4.50 rupees in the same period a year ago.

Shares in NMH, one of the island's most traded stocks, rose 1.52 percent to 67 rupees. Results were released after the close.

"During the quarter under review, tourist arrivals almost stagnated (+0.3 percent)," NMH said in a statement.

NMH said arrivals fell even during Easter, while restricted air seat capacity and the excessive prices of air tickets from its main source markets in Europe made matters worse.

Earlier on Monday local rival Sun Resorts said pretax loss widened in the first half, citing slack arrivals. ($1 = 30.8500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Louise Heavens)