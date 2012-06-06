PORT LOUIS, June 6 Mauritius's leading sugar producer Omnicane plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($33.4 million) through the issue of multi-currency medium-term bonds to fund its growth strategy, it said on Wednesday.

"The company may issue one or more tranches or series of notes having a maximum nominal amount of 3 billion rupees," it said in a statement.

Funds raised would be used to finance growth at home and in the wider African continent, in the sugar and renewable energy businesses, Omnicane said.

It said Standard Bank Mauritius had been appointed as mandated lead arranger and it would list the first tranche of bonds amounting to 1 billion rupees on the stock market, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 29.9000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)