PORT LOUIS Mauritius appointed a new leader of the opposition on Monday, replacing the head of the Mauritian Militant Movement, which has decided to enter into a coalition with the ruling Labour Party.

Pravind Jugnauth, a former finance minister and the leader of the Mauritian Socialist Movement, will take over as opposition leader from Paul Bérenger, who said on Sunday he was resigning after his party voted massively in favour of an alliance with the Labour Party.

If the Labour and Mauritian Militant Movement coalition wins a general election that is likely later this year, Mauritius is expected to adopt a new constitution. Under the terms of the new constitution, the current Labour Prime Minister, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, would become president - with expanded powers - and Bérenger would become prime minister.

