PORT LOUIS, March 14 Mauritius' Finance Minister
Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo has asked to be relieved of his post
and his position will now be taken by the prime minister, the
premier told reporters on Monday.
Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth made the announcement at his
office after days of speculation in local newspapers about the
fate of the finance minister, who had not returned to work for
several weeks after a visit to the United States.
Some media cited health issues related to the finance
minister. Others reported differences in the cabinet over plans
for construction of a new "smart" city and over how to handle
negotiations with India on reviewing a double taxation avoidance
treaty. They did not go into details about the rival positions.
The prime minister said Lutchmeenaraidoo had been offered
the position of foreign minister in a minor cabinet reshuffle,
in line with his wishes.
Jugnauth did not say if Lutchmeenaraidoo had accepted.
India has long sought changes to a treaty which it says some
Indian investors abuse by using Mauritius to funnel cash into
India masked as foreign investment, which benefits from tax
breaks. The practice has been called "round tripping".
Lutchmeenaraidoo told Reuters in an interview last year that
Mauritius was clamping down on firms using "loopholes" to avoid
taxes and said the island's regulator was "ensuring to the
maximum that round tripping be stopped."
The offshore financial business generates a valuable source
of income for Mauritius, which wants to expand its role as a
financial hub. But it also draws scrutiny from regulators around
the world seeking to clamp down on so-called "tax havens".
Under other cabinet changes outlined by the prime minister,
Marie Joseph Noël Etienne Ghislain Sinatambou moves foreign
affairs to the ministry of technology, communication and
innovation.
