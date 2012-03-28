PORT LOUIS, March 28 Pressure is mounting on Mauritius' president to resign ahead of his anticipated return to party politics, a move seen shaking up the usually placid political arena in one of Africa's most stable democracies.

The ruling coalition accuses President Anerood Jugnauth, a political dinosaur in Mauritian politics now mandated to serve as a ceremonial figurehead, of meddling in the running of the Indian Ocean island.

While the row has so far left the markets of the prosperous economy unscathed, a prolonged spat risks unsettling investors at a time economic growth is already slowing due mainly to external shocks.

"He is involved in political strategies to challenge the government, while he should be above politics and upholding the constitution," Patrick Assirvaden, president of the governing Labour Party, told Reuters.

The Labour Party depends on the support of the small Mauritian Social Democratic Party (PMSD) to stay in power after the president's son, Pravind Jugnauth, pulled his Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) out of the alliance in August in disgust at corruption charges against some of his lieutenants.

Angered at the coalition's treatment of his party, Jugnauth, who resigned as finance minister in outrage at the graft scandal, joined forces with the main opposition Mauritius Militant Movement (MMM) party.

In doing so, he re-formed an alliance that his father Anerood had fronted and swept to power with in 2000, before losing at the next poll five years later.

It is widely believed the MSM-MMM alliance wants the president to return to the party to try to reinvigorate the opposition.

"We do not fear the MSM-MMM alliance. We are ready and waiting for them," Assirvaden said.

UGLY POLITICKING

"We all know that sir Anerood Jugnauth is making his comeback to save his son in the Medpoint scandal and his party the MSM," he said, referring to allegations of an inflated government tender for the purchase of a private hospital.

The president is expected to hold a rare news conference on Friday, stoking expectations he will quit his office.

Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing, a lawmaker from the MMM close to opposition leader Paul Berenger who is in talks with the president, described Jugnauth's resignation as "imminent".

Mauritian politics has been dominated since independence in 1968 by a small number of Hindu families, with the last four decades marked by stability and steady economic growth that have propelled the island in to the ranks of middle income countries.

But in an unusual bout of politicking, the government and opposition have traded increasingly bitter barbs.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam publicly snubbed the president, failing to attend a garden party celebrating Mauritius independence hosted by Jugnauth.

Soon after, the two leaders failed to meet for a regular weekly appointment.

Then, Ramgoolam's move to delay municipal elections and prorogue parliament was widely seen as a move to pile pressure on Jugnauth to declare his hand. If still in office, the president would be called to pronounce the government's new programme when parliament re-opens, now scheduled for April 16.

Denouncing the prorogation of parliament as a "perversion of democracy", legislator Wing said:

"It feels like a strong awakening of the old militant fervour. Ramgoolam and (Finance Minister Xavier) Duval are ruining the country and its institutions like their fathers in the seventies."

Perhaps the greatest threat to the economy lies in a fissuring of the ruling coalition. A break-up would see the party lose its slim parliamentary majority.

"If the government lose its majority we could expect the business community to enter a wait and see mode," said Swadicq Nuthay, an economist at AXYS." (Writing by Richard Lough)