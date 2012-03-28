By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS, March 28
PORT LOUIS, March 28 Pressure is mounting on
Mauritius' president to resign ahead of his anticipated return
to party politics, a move seen shaking up the usually placid
political arena in one of Africa's most stable democracies.
The ruling coalition accuses President Anerood Jugnauth, a
political dinosaur in Mauritian politics now mandated to serve
as a ceremonial figurehead, of meddling in the running of the
Indian Ocean island.
While the row has so far left the markets of the prosperous
economy unscathed, a prolonged spat risks unsettling investors
at a time economic growth is already slowing due mainly to
external shocks.
"He is involved in political strategies to challenge the
government, while he should be above politics and upholding the
constitution," Patrick Assirvaden, president of the governing
Labour Party, told Reuters.
The Labour Party depends on the support of the small
Mauritian Social Democratic Party (PMSD) to stay in power after
the president's son, Pravind Jugnauth, pulled his Militant
Socialist Movement (MSM) out of the alliance in August in
disgust at corruption charges against some of his lieutenants.
Angered at the coalition's treatment of his party, Jugnauth,
who resigned as finance minister in outrage at the graft
scandal, joined forces with the main opposition Mauritius
Militant Movement (MMM) party.
In doing so, he re-formed an alliance that his father
Anerood had fronted and swept to power with in 2000, before
losing at the next poll five years later.
It is widely believed the MSM-MMM alliance wants the
president to return to the party to try to reinvigorate the
opposition.
"We do not fear the MSM-MMM alliance. We are ready and
waiting for them," Assirvaden said.
UGLY POLITICKING
"We all know that sir Anerood Jugnauth is making his
comeback to save his son in the Medpoint scandal and his party
the MSM," he said, referring to allegations of an inflated
government tender for the purchase of a private hospital.
The president is expected to hold a rare news conference on
Friday, stoking expectations he will quit his office.
Ki Chong Li Kwong Wing, a lawmaker from the MMM close to
opposition leader Paul Berenger who is in talks with the
president, described Jugnauth's resignation as "imminent".
Mauritian politics has been dominated since independence in
1968 by a small number of Hindu families, with the last four
decades marked by stability and steady economic growth that have
propelled the island in to the ranks of middle income countries.
But in an unusual bout of politicking, the government and
opposition have traded increasingly bitter barbs.
Earlier this month Prime Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam
publicly snubbed the president, failing to attend a garden party
celebrating Mauritius independence hosted by Jugnauth.
Soon after, the two leaders failed to meet for a regular
weekly appointment.
Then, Ramgoolam's move to delay municipal elections and
prorogue parliament was widely seen as a move to pile pressure
on Jugnauth to declare his hand. If still in office, the
president would be called to pronounce the government's new
programme when parliament re-opens, now scheduled for April 16.
Denouncing the prorogation of parliament as a "perversion
of democracy", legislator Wing said:
"It feels like a strong awakening of the old militant
fervour. Ramgoolam and (Finance Minister Xavier) Duval are
ruining the country and its institutions like their fathers in
the seventies."
Perhaps the greatest threat to the economy lies in a
fissuring of the ruling coalition. A break-up would see the
party lose its slim parliamentary majority.
"If the government lose its majority we could expect the
business community to enter a wait and see mode," said Swadicq
Nuthay, an economist at AXYS."
(Writing by Richard Lough)