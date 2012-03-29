PORT LOUIS, March 29 Mauritian President Anerood
Jugnauth paved the way for his anticipated return to party
politics on Thursday, telling a local radio station that
Saturday would be his last day in office.
The move is seen as shaking up the usually placid political
arena in one of Africa's most stable democracies, and Jugnauth
is expected to hold a rare news conference on Friday where he is
likely to officially announce his resignation.
The coalition accuses Jugnauth, a political dinosaur in
Mauritian politics now mandated to serve as a ceremonial
figurehead, of meddling in the running of the Indian Ocean
island.
"This Saturday will be my last day," Jugnauth was quoted as
saying on Mauritius' privately-owned radio station, Radio Plus.
His return to party politics has stoked expectations of a
political showdown with the coalition.
"I did my job as it should have been done. No one can blame
me for that. If I'm leaving there should be a reason for that.
Tomorrow I will give more details in a statement," he told
reporters at a gathering with high school certificate laureates.
The ruling Labour Party depends on the support of the small
Mauritian Social Democratic Party (PMSD) to stay in power after
the president's son, Pravind Jugnauth, pulled his Militant
Socialist Movement (MSM) out of the alliance in August in
disgust at corruption charges against some of his lieutenants.
Angered at the coalition's treatment of his party, Jugnauth,
who resigned as finance minister in outrage at the graft
scandal, joined forces with the main opposition Mauritius
Militant Movement (MMM) party.
In doing so, he re-formed an alliance that his father
Anerood had fronted and swept to power with in 2000, before
losing at the next poll five years later.
It is widely believed the MSM-MMM alliance wants the
president to return to the party to try to reinvigorate the
opposition.
