By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, July 20 Rajkeswar Purryag was named
Mauritius' new president on Friday, cementing the Labour Party's
control of the island's top posts and replacing his predecessor
who quit the ceremonial position to challenge the ruling
coalition.
Anerood Jugnauth stepped down in March to return to party
politics and challenge Prime Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam and
his governing coalition. His exit disrupted the usually placid
political scene in one of Africa's most stable countries.
Ramgoolam tabled a motion to appoint parliament speaker and
Labour party member Purryag as president, which was unanimously
approved by lawmakers from the ruling coalition.
Jugnauth's return to party politics has stoked expectations
of a political showdown and has raised concerns that a prolonged
spat could rattle investors at a time economic growth is slowing
due to mainly external shocks.
So far, the political wrangling has not affected markets.
"These alliances won't impact negatively on the stability of
the economy as the economic agenda of almost all these parties
is geared towards higher growth and improving living standards,"
Jocelyn Chan Low, associate professor at the University of
Mauritius, told Reuters.
Following his resignation, Jugnauth joined forces with the
main opposition Mauritius Militant Movement (MMM) party.
Analysts say the Labour Party, which depends on the support
of the small Mauritian Social Democratic Party (PMSD) to command
a slim majority, is not in any real danger of losing power just
yet. The next general election is slated for 2015.
The Indian Ocean island's economy, which relies heavily on
tourism, expected economic growth of 3.5 percent for 2012 lower
than the forecast of 3.6 percent in March.
