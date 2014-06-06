PORT LOUIS, June 6 Mauritius Finance Minister
Xavier Duval said on Friday he had resigned over a political
tussle with the ruling coalition party in government.
The Indian Ocean state's prime minister said on Thursday his
ruling Labour party would favour an alliance with the opposition
MMM party at the next general election set for 2015 rather than
Duval's PMSD party, which has been in government since 2010.
"The three MPs of PMSD resigned from the government
following a strong disagreement with the Labour Party regarding
the future and stability of the country ", Xavier Duval told a
news conference.
(Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff: Writing by Drazen Jorgic;
editing by Richard Lough, John Stonestreet)