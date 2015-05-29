Mauritius President Rajkeswar Purryag inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi January 4, 2013. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

PORT LOUIS Mauritian President Rajkeswar Purryag resigned on Friday from his ceremonial position in accordance with an agreement with Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth, his office said.

Purryag said in a statement he had agreed with Jugnauth in January that he would step down in May.

"The President is honouring his commitment by submitting his resignation to the speaker of the national assembly this afternoon," his office said.

During last December's election campaign, Jugnauth's party said it would nominate Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a researcher and scientist, to the post. If confirmed, Gurib-Fakim would be the first woman to be president of the Indian ocean island.

Purryag was appointed in July 2012 by the former Labour party government.

