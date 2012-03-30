(Adds PM comment, analyst, economic forecast)
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, March 30 Mauritian President Anerood
Jugnauth said on Friday he would step down from his ceremonial
position and return to party politics to challenge Prime
Minister Navinchndra Ramgoolam and his governing coalition.
Jugnauth said his resignation was effective Saturday, and it
could rock the usually placid political arena in one of Africa's
most stable countries. Ramgoolam's coalition has accused
Jugnauth of meddling in the running of the Indian Ocean island.
"I have said that if the country needed me I wouldn't
hesitate to leave the State House and to embark on a new fight,"
Jugnauth said in a statement. "The future is bleak and the
country is waiting for a renewal."
Jugnauth's return to party politics has stoked expectations
of a political showdown with the coalition.
A prolonged spat risks unsettling investors at a time
economic growth is already slowing due mainly to external
shocks, even though the row over his alleged interference in
governance has so far left markets unscathed.
Ramgoolam welcomed Jugnauth's resignation, and said the
president had become agitated over a corruption scandal that had
tainted his former party.
"Mauritians have noted that sir Anerood Jugnauth had
accepted to serve as president for the last seven years under my
primeministership. He has started to become agitated since the
start of the enquiry on the acquisition of the Medpoint
hospital," Ramgoolam said in a statement.
The Labour Party depends on the support of the small
Mauritian Social Democratic Party (PMSD) to stay in power after
the president's son, Pravind Jugnauth, pulled his Militant
Socialist Movement (MSM) out of the alliance in August in
disgust at corruption charges against some of his lieutenants.
Angered at the coalition's treatment of his party, Jugnauth
resigned as finance minister in outrage at the graft scandal in
which he and members of his party were accused of inflating a
government tender to acquire the hospital.
He then joined forces with the main opposition Mauritius
Militant Movement (MMM) party. In doing so, he re-formed an
alliance that his father Anerood had fronted and swept to power
with in 2000, before losing at the next poll five years later.
It is widely believed the MSM-MMM alliance wants the
president to return to the party to try to reinvigorate the
opposition.
"This political instability will create more uncertainties
given that the former president also mentioned the possibility
of having a motion of no confidence against the government in
parliament," said Jocelyn Chan Low, a political analyst.
"We could expect a wait-and-see attitude from the business
community. At the same time, this leaves little room for
manoeuvre to a government with a slim majority."
The Indian Ocean island's economy, which relies heavily on
tourism, said on Friday it had cut its economic growth forecast
for 2012 to 3.6 percent from 4.0 percent, citing a bleaker
outlook for key sectors of the economy.
(Writing by James Macharia)