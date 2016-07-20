(Adds details on rate cut and state of economy)

By Jean Paul Arouff

PORT LOUIS, July 20 Mauritius's central bank cut its repo rate on Wednesday and lowered its growth forecast for this year, saying the economy had been hurt by "weak private investment and relatively sluggish export performance".

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said in a statement that downside risks to the global economy, especially after Britain voted to leave the European Union, added to the downside risks to domestic economic performance.

"The MPC weighed the risks to the growth and inflation outlook and considered that the downside risks to the domestic growth outlook outweighed the risks to the inflation outlook," it said.

"A cut in the Key Repo Rate is warranted at this juncture to support the economy."

The bank cut its repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.00 percent.

Central bank governor Rameswurlall Basant Roi told a news conference the bank had revised down its growth forecast for this year to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent.

Growth was expected to pick up to 3.8 percent in 2017, while headline inflation was seen at 1.5 percent this year and 3.0 percent next year, the central bank said in a statement.

