PORT LOUIS, Sept 4 Mauritian conglomerate Rogers reported full-year pretax profit of 807 million Mauritius rupees ($26.12 million) on Thursday, driven by its property and financial services units.

The group - which operates in the Indian Ocean island's financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors - changed its reporting period to June 30. It said pretax profit in the previous nine months to June 30 was 1.95 billion rupees.

Revenue for the period was 6.1 billion rupees and earnings per share were 17.67 rupees, Rogers said.

The company said the economy in Europe, a key market, had not performed as well as the United States but "despite these challenges, the group...is expected to improve its performance for the year to 30 June 2015." (1 US dollar = 30.9000 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)