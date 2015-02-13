PORT LOUIS Feb 13 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers said its pretax profit rose 58 percent to 555 million rupees ($16.74 million) in the six months to December, driven by better performance from its hospitality, real estate and agribusiness sectors.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island's financial, property and aviation sectors, said it expected an improved profit for the current financial year but warned about the risk of currency fluctuations.

"The depreciation of the Euro against the Mauritian Rupee is a cause for concern, and the group is taking measures to mitigate its impact," the company said in a statement.

Rogers said its revenue rose to 3.612 billion rupees in the six months to December from 3.086 billion in the same period in 2013.

Earnings per share rose to 1.23 rupees from 1.01 rupees a year earlier. The stock closed at 29 rupees on Thursday, up from 28.50 rupees on the previous day. ($1 = 33.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Muralikumar Anantharaman)