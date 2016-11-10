PORT LOUIS Nov 10 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers and Company reported a 68 percent fall in
first-quarter pretax profit to 42.2 million rupees ($1.19
million) on Thursday.
Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island's
financial, property and aviation sectors, made a loss per share
of 0.15 rupees against earnings of 0.11 rupees a year earlier,
when it reported a profit of 132.6 million rupees.
It said revenue for the quarter to September 30 rose 4
percent to 2.01 billion rupees despite falls in its Property
Development and Agribusiness operations.
The company said it expects an improvement in its
operational results as its financial year progresses.
($1 = 35.4800 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Jason Neely)