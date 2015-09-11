PORT LOUIS, Sept 11 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers said pretax profit rose 43.4 percent in the year to June 30, driven by better performances from its hospitality, real estate and agribusiness operations.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island nation's financial, property and aviation sectors, said it expected improved operational performance in most sectors in the coming year.

Improved revenue was "led by the logistics and real estate and agribusiness sectors", the company said in a statement as it announced revenues had increased 16 percent to 7.15 billion rupees ($203 million).

It said the hospitality sector was boosted by better performance from one of its units, the Heritage Resorts, a reduction in finance charges and a higher contribution from New Mauritius Hotels, its associated company.

Earnings per share rose to 2.16 rupees from 1.85 rupees a year earlier.

Rogers' shares opened at 30 rupees on Friday, about 0.85 percent higher than the previous day.

($1 = 35.1500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Mark Potter)