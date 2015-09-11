PORT LOUIS, Sept 11 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers said pretax profit rose 43.4 percent in the
year to June 30, driven by better performances from its
hospitality, real estate and agribusiness operations.
Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island
nation's financial, property and aviation sectors, said it
expected improved operational performance in most sectors in the
coming year.
Improved revenue was "led by the logistics and real estate
and agribusiness sectors", the company said in a statement as it
announced revenues had increased 16 percent to 7.15 billion
rupees ($203 million).
It said the hospitality sector was boosted by better
performance from one of its units, the Heritage Resorts, a
reduction in finance charges and a higher contribution from New
Mauritius Hotels, its associated company.
Earnings per share rose to 2.16 rupees from 1.85 rupees a
year earlier.
Rogers' shares opened at 30 rupees on Friday, about 0.85
percent higher than the previous day.
($1 = 35.1500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and
Mark Potter)