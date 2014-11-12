PORT LOUIS Nov 12 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers on Wednesday posted a 52 percent increase in first quarter pretax profit, lifted by the sale of shares in its property subsidiary.

The group - which operates in the island's financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors - said profit before tax rose to 96.6 million rupees ($3.08 million) for the quarter to the end of Sept. 30.

Revenue increased to 1.517 billion rupees from 1.362 a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Roger's earnings were buoyed by an exceptional profit on the sale of part of its stake in its property and asset management business unit, the company said in a statement.

Earnings per share rose to 1.96 rupees from 0.74 rupees a year earlier.

