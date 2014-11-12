PORT LOUIS Nov 12 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers on Wednesday posted a 52 percent increase in
first quarter pretax profit, lifted by the sale of shares in its
property subsidiary.
The group - which operates in the island's financial,
property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors - said profit
before tax rose to 96.6 million rupees ($3.08 million) for the
quarter to the end of Sept. 30.
Revenue increased to 1.517 billion rupees from 1.362 a year
earlier, the company said in a statement.
Roger's earnings were buoyed by an exceptional profit on the
sale of part of its stake in its property and asset management
business unit, the company said in a statement.
Earnings per share rose to 1.96 rupees from 0.74 rupees a
year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 31.4000 Mauritius rupee)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)