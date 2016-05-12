PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers and Company on Thursday reported an 11.3 percent rise in pretax earnings in its third quarter to March 31, driven by improved performance in the hospitality sector.

The group, which has businesses on the Indian Ocean island that cover finance, property, hotels, aviation and logistics, said profit before tax rose to 215 million rupees ($6.15 million).

The firm said it expected the group's full-year operational results were expected to improve over the previous year, without giving details.

Profit after tax in the hospitality sector rose to 153 million rupees from 104 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Apart from real estate and agri-business, all other sectors recorded higher revenue, it said.

Revenue rose to 2.13 billion rupees from 1.66 billion while earnings per share rose to 0.51 rupees from 0.45 rupees.

($1 = 34.9500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; writing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)