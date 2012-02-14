PORT LOUIS Feb 14 The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank, said on Tuesday first-half pretax profit rose 17 percent, boosted by rising fees and commission income.

SBM, which has about a 25 percent market share, posted pretax profit of 1.61 billion rupees ($55.52 million) for the six months to December 2011, up from 1.38 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 5.18 rupees from 4.41 rupees.

The shares closed on Tuesday at 78.50 rupees before the results were released.

The bank said net fee and commission income rose to 590 million rupees from 389 million rupees a year ago.

SBM said it would boost efforts to manage costs and diversify its revenue streams.

The bank is involved in retail and corporate banking, currency and securities trading, e-Business, leasing and asset management. ($1 = 29.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Will Waterman)