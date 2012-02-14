PORT LOUIS Feb 14 The State Bank of
Mauritius (SBM), the Indian Ocean island's
second-largest bank, said on Tuesday first-half pretax profit
rose 17 percent, boosted by rising fees and commission income.
SBM, which has about a 25 percent market share, posted
pretax profit of 1.61 billion rupees ($55.52 million) for the
six months to December 2011, up from 1.38 billion rupees a year
earlier.
Earnings per share rose to 5.18 rupees from 4.41 rupees.
The shares closed on Tuesday at 78.50 rupees before the
results were released.
The bank said net fee and commission income rose to 590
million rupees from 389 million rupees a year ago.
SBM said it would boost efforts to manage costs and
diversify its revenue streams.
The bank is involved in retail and corporate banking,
currency and securities trading, e-Business, leasing and asset
management.
($1 = 29.0000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Will Waterman)