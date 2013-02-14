PORT LOUIS Feb 14 The State Bank of Mauritius (SBM), the Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank, said on Thursday first-half pretax profit rose 25 percent, driven by an increase in net interest income.

SBM, which has about a 25 percent market share, posted pretax profit of 2.036 billion rupees ($55.52 million) for the six months to December 2012, up from 1.63 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 6.60 rupees from 5.25 rupees. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Mike Nesbit)