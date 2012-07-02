Goldman Sachs boost rates for savers in bid to attract deposits
June 7 U.S. savers who routinely scour personal finance sites for the best deposit rates are soon going to see an unusual bank at the top of the list: Goldman Sachs Group Inc .
PORT LOUIS, July 2 Moody's Investors Services has raised State Bank of Mauritius' long term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from Baa2 with a stable outlook, the bank said on Monday.
"This move follows the upgrade of Mauritius' foreign currency deposit ceiling and, within a context of economic uncertainty globally, reflects the particularly solid fundamentals of SBM," SBM said in a statement.
SBM's domestic currency deposit ratings remains at Baa1 and its financial strength rating was upheld at C minus by Moody's, the bank said.
(Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Clarke)
