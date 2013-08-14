PORT LOUIS Aug 14 State Bank of Mauritius posted a 30 percent rise in its full-year pretax profit thanks to higher net interest income.

The Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank by market share, with a quarter of the market, said pretax profit for the period ending June 30 rose to 3.27 billion rupees ($106.17 million)from 2.51 billion rupees a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to 10.28 rupees from 7.94 rupees.

The bank said it will be exploring opportunities for overseas expansion in selected geographies in Africa and Asia.

"These initiatives may entail some initial investment but should foster solid, sustainable and diversified growth both in assets and profits in the years ahead," it said in a statement.

($1 = 30.8000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Louise Heavens)