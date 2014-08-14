PORT LOUIS Aug 14 State Bank of Mauritius (SBM) reported a 7.6 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, mainly due to an increase in bad debts and lower income from fees.

The Indian Ocean island's second-largest bank by market share said pretax profit for the period ending June fell to 1.71 billion rupees ($55.96 million).

Earnings per share fell to 5.33 rupees from 5.79 rupees in the same period last year.

SBM said bad debts rose by 73 percent to 214.47 million rupees, and cited slow growth in credit demand and excess liquidity within a low interest rate environment.

Non-interest income amounted to 754 million rupees, compared with 769 million rupees a year ago, owing to lower fee and commission income, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said it also earned lower yields on its government securities portfolio.

(1 US dollar = 30.5600 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Pravin Char)