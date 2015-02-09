PORT LOUIS Feb 9 Mauritius estimated sugar
production for 2014 fell 4 percent compared to forecasts, the
Chamber of Agriculture said on Monday, blaming a workers strike
and heavy rains for disrupting the harvest.
Sugar, a centuries-old pillar of the economy, accounts for
roughly 1.2 percent of the Indian Ocean state's $10 billion
gross domestic product.
The Indian Ocean island's 2014 sugar output was estimated to
come in at 400,000 tonnes last year from a previous forecast of
415,000 tonnes, the chamber said.
The harvest season, which typically extends from June to
December, was affected when around 4,000 sugar workers stopped
work last November demanding more pay and then further disrupted
by heavy rains in the first weeks of January, the chamber said.
Mauritius sugar producers also saw profits fall last year
after global prices for the sweetener dipped due to a huge
overhang of stocks after four straight years of surpluses.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)