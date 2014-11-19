By Jean Paul Arouff
| PORT LOUIS
PORT LOUIS Nov 19 Around 4,000 workers in the
Mauritius sugar industry went on indefinite strike on Wednesday
over a pay dispute with sugar producers, potentially hitting
output of the island's key crop.
Sugar, a centuries-old pillar of the economy, accounts for
roughly 1.2 percent of the Indian Ocean state's $10 billion
gross domestic product.
It was not immediately clear how much sugar production had
been affected on the first day of the strike, but officials from
the producer's association said a prolonged strike would reduce
output and possibly impact their earnings.
The striking workers, mostly labourers represented by the
Joint Negotiating Panel, want a 40 percent pay rise and a 100
percent increase in benefits but the Mauritius Sugar Producers'
Association has offered an 11 percent pay increase over four
years.
"The strike is a tool that we will use for the respect of
labour rights," Ashok Subron, a JNP spokesman told the media.
A few staff not represented by the union, mostly
administrative staff, were at work, the sugar association said.
Mauritius sugar producers have seen profits fall this year
after global prices for the sweetener dipped due to a huge
overhang of stocks after four straight years of surpluses.
Last week listed sugar producer Alteo reported a 57
percent decline in first-quarter profit, and said the strike
would have a detrimental effect on its second-quarter results.
Leading Mauritian sugar exporter Omnicane also
reported weaker pretax profit, blaming low sugar prices.
(Editing by James Macharia and David Evans)