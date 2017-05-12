PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius-based Sun Ltd reported a 50 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit to 155.87 million rupees ($4.4 million) on Friday, helped by increased revenue per available room.

Sun Ltd, which also operates in the Maldives, said that revenue per available room rose 22 percent year on year to 8,024 rupees ($228.50) after the company reviewed its rates.

Revenue rose to 1.84 billion rupees in the three months to March 31, against 1.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. Earnings per share were 0.97 rupees, up from 0.67 rupees.

However, the company said it faces a challenging operating environment in the final quarter of its financial year as it enters the low season.

It also expects financial results to be affected by the final renovation phase of one its resorts, from early June to mid-August. ($1 = 35.1200 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Goodman)