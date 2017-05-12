PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius-based Sun Ltd
reported a 50 percent rise in third-quarter pretax
profit to 155.87 million rupees ($4.4 million) on Friday, helped
by increased revenue per available room.
Sun Ltd, which also operates in the Maldives, said that
revenue per available room rose 22 percent year on year to 8,024
rupees ($228.50) after the company reviewed its rates.
Revenue rose to 1.84 billion rupees in the three months to
March 31, against 1.53 billion rupees a year earlier, the
company said. Earnings per share were 0.97 rupees, up from 0.67
rupees.
However, the company said it faces a challenging operating
environment in the final quarter of its financial year as it
enters the low season.
It also expects financial results to be affected by the
final renovation phase of one its resorts, from early June to
mid-August.
($1 = 35.1200 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Goodman)