PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritius-based Sun Ltd , formerly Sun Resorts, said on Tuesday its pretax loss fell 86 percent in the first half ending Dec. 31, helped by the completion of renovation programmes.

The hospitality firm, which also operates in the Maldives, posted a pretax loss of 54.25 million rupees ($1.53 million) in the first six months of its financial year, down from a loss of 380.11 million over the same period a year earlier.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose by 21.3 percent compared with a year ago, the resort group said in a statement.

Revenue rose to 2.907 billion rupees from 2.342 billion rupees. Loss per share fell to 0.39 rupees from 2.79 rupees a year earlier.

"Forward-bookings currently held for Mauritius show encouraging occupancy coupled with continuing room-rate growth for the coming quarter," the company said.

($1 = 35.4000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Aroufff; Editing by Aaron Maasho and Biju Dwarakanath)