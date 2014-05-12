BRIEF-JSW Holdings Dec qtr profit rises
* JSW Holdings Ltd - dec quarter net profit 185.7 million rupees versus profit 52.5 million rupees year ago
PORT LOUIS May 12 Mauritius' Sun Resorts posted an 82 percent drop in its pretax profit for the first quarter to 24.5 million rupee ($815,300) after lower tourist arrivals led to a pricing war in the local market, it said on Monday.
The Indian Ocean island state has seen its vital tourism industry struggle in recent years mainly due to a faltering global economy.
"The local industry engaged in a major price war and aggressive promotions from competitors in all markets heavily impacted our performance as we tried to protect our rates," Sun Resorts said in a statement.
Sun Resorts' room occupancy rate fell to 59 percent during the period from 62 percent in the same time the year before, cutting revenue to 1.1 billion rupee.
($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean-Paul Arouff; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Den Networks Ltd - dec quarter consol net loss 451 million rupees versus loss 873.9 million rupees year ago
* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.25 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 15.16 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2k7Lkhs Further company coverage: