PORT LOUIS Feb 15 Mauritius-based Sun Limited's pretax profit was nearly wiped out in its second quarter, falling to 4.81 million rupees ($135,569.33) from 325.57 million a year earlier, mainly because of the cost of closing two of its resorts.

Sun Limited, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in Mauritius and the Maldives, posted revenue of 1.51 billion rupees for the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.42 billion a year ago, but earnings per share fell to 0.21 rupees from 2.69 rupees.

"The Group accounted for significant non-recurring items of 179 million rupees. These include the closure costs of Kanuhura (Maldives) and Shangri La's Le Touessrok, relaunch expenses for the latter and rebranding costs," the company said on Monday.

Forward bookings for the coming quarter across all its resorts in Mauritius show substantial progress compared with last year, the company added.

The group's share price was down 5 percent at 37 rupees at 0717 GMT. ($1 = 35.4800 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Goodman)