PORT LOUIS Feb 15 Mauritius-based Sun Limited's
pretax profit was nearly wiped out in its second
quarter, falling to 4.81 million rupees ($135,569.33) from
325.57 million a year earlier, mainly because of the cost of
closing two of its resorts.
Sun Limited, which operates a chain of luxury resorts in
Mauritius and the Maldives, posted revenue of 1.51 billion
rupees for the three months to Dec. 31, up from 1.42 billion a
year ago, but earnings per share fell to 0.21 rupees from 2.69
rupees.
"The Group accounted for significant non-recurring items of
179 million rupees. These include the closure costs of Kanuhura
(Maldives) and Shangri La's Le Touessrok, relaunch expenses for
the latter and rebranding costs," the company said on Monday.
Forward bookings for the coming quarter across all its
resorts in Mauritius show substantial progress compared with
last year, the company added.
The group's share price was down 5 percent at 37 rupees at
0717 GMT.
($1 = 35.4800 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by David Goodman)