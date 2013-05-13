PORT LOUIS May 13 Mauritian luxury hotels group Sun Resorts reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profits on Monday, hit by the costs of refurbishing one of its hotels, and cautioned that low season rates and high air fares would mean the market remained "challenging" in the second quarter.

The group, which also sells luxury villas in Mauritius and has a resort in the Maldives, said its pretax profit for the first quarter of the year fell 18.7 percent to 138.5 million rupees ($4.48 million), due to operating losses incurred on the overhaul of its Ambre hotel on the east coast.

Earnings per share dropped to 1.28 rupees from 1.59 rupees, it said.

Shares in Sun Resorts were unchanged at 28.15 rupees on Monday, traders said.