PORT LOUIS May 13 Mauritian luxury hotels group
Sun Resorts reported a sharp drop in first-quarter
profits on Monday, hit by the costs of refurbishing one of its
hotels, and cautioned that low season rates and high air fares
would mean the market remained "challenging" in the second
quarter.
The group, which also sells luxury villas in Mauritius and
has a resort in the Maldives, said its pretax profit for the
first quarter of the year fell 18.7 percent to 138.5 million
rupees ($4.48 million), due to operating losses incurred on the
overhaul of its Ambre hotel on the east coast.
Earnings per share dropped to 1.28 rupees from 1.59 rupees,
it said.
Shares in Sun Resorts were unchanged at 28.15 rupees on
Monday, traders said.
