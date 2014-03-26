UPDATE 1-Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported on its website.
PORT LOUIS, March 26 Terra Mauricia, a leading Mauritian sugar producer, on Wednesday posted a 29.3 percent fall in full-year pretax profit on poor performance by its sugar and electricity units.
Terra, which has diversified from a focus on sugar to interests in energy and alcohol production as well as property development and financial services, said profit fell to 520 million rupees ($17.30 million).
Earnings per share fell to 1.60 rupees from 2.20 rupees in 2012.
Terra's results were released after market trading in which the shares rose by 1.35 percent to 37.50 rupees.
($1 = 30.0500 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by James Macharia and Jason Neely)
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported on its website.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.97 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: