PORT LOUIS, March 16 Tourist arrivals in
Mauritius rose 2.5 percent in February from a year earlier on
the back of higher visitors from Europe, official figures showed
on Friday.
Finance minister, Xavier Duval, said on Thursday it was a
reversal from January where arrivals dropped 3 percent year on
year.
"This is a good performance but we could do even better with
an air access policy and a joint marketing plan between private
and public sector," Duval said.
Tourism typically generates about 10 percent of the gross
domestic product of Mauritius' $11 billion economy. European
tourists account for some two-thirds of arrivals.
Statistics Mauritius said 79,331 tourists visited the Indian
Ocean island, famed for its white sands and luxury spas, in
February, up from 77,390 a year ago.
Visitor numbers from Europe rose 2.4 percent to 59,195
visitors, while holidaymaker numbers from Asia climbed 4.7
percent.
