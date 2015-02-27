PORT LOUIS Feb 27 Mauritius' tourism revenues
are seen rising 9.5 percent this year, after a jump in 2014 that
was driven by higher visitor numbers, official data showed on
Friday.
Tourism is a valuable source of foreign exchange for the
Indian Ocean island, known for its luxury spas and beaches but
it has found long-haul visitors from Europe harder to attract
since the global financial crisis.
Mauritius has since then stepped up efforts to woo Chinese
tourists to make up the shortfall.
The statistics agency said it expected tourism revenue to
climb to 48.50 billion rupees ($1.46 billion) in 2015, after
posting a 9 percent rise to 44.30 billion rupees last year.
It forecast visitor arrivals to rise this year to 1.1
million from 1.04 million in 2014.
The statistics office said three out of a total of 115
licensed hotels were out of operation, while room occupancy
reached 65 percent in 2014 up from 63 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 33.2500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia)