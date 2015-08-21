PORT LOUIS Aug 21 Tourism revenue in Mauritius
fell by 3.5 percent in the first half of the year as earnings
per tourist dropped, official data showed on Friday.
Statistics Mauritius said that revenue in what is a key
industry for the Indian Ocean island fell to 21.78 billion
rupees ($616 million) from 22.57 billion rupees in the same
period last year.
The number of tourists who visited the Island famed for its
azure waters, beaches and luxury spas rose 8.9 percent year on
year to 534,182, but earnings per visitor declined by 11.4
percent.
The agency added that the Bank of Mauritius has cut its
revenue forecast for this year to 46.5 billion rupees from 48.5
billion, though the new projection still represents a 5 percent
increase on 2014.
($1 = 35.3300 Mauritius rupees)
