* Indian Ocean island expects 980,000 tourists from 990,000
* Europe financial woes hurt Mauritius main tourist market
By Jean Paul Arouff
PORT LOUIS, Aug 22 Mauritius has for the second
time this year cut its 2013 arrival forecast after tourist
numbers grew marginally in the first half and earnings fell, the
statistics office said on Thursday.
Amid a festering debt crisis and stagnant economic growth,
Europeans have cut down on the number of long-haul holidays
taken to sun-drenched destinations like Mauritius.
Wary of its reliance on Europe, Mauritius and regional
rivals like the Seychelles islands in the Indian Ocean are
increasingly looking to new markets in Asia to drive growth in
tourism, but this has so far failed to reverse the tide.
Mauritius, best known for its azure waters, white beaches
and luxury spas, said it expects 980,000 tourists this year from
its previous forecast of a 2.5 percent rise to 990,000.
The Port Louis government had initially expected tourist
numbers to hit the one million mark this year, but revised this
downwards in June. Last year, tourist arrivals rose just 0.1
percent to 965,441.
Tourism accounts for about 8 percent of gross domestic
product for Mauritius' $10 billion economy.
Statistics Mauritius said tourist arrivals to the
palm-fringed Indian Ocean island rose only slightly by 1 percent
to 471,664 in the first six months of 2013.
Tourism revenue for the first half was estimated at 22.05
billion rupees ($720 million), a 6.3 percent decline compared to
the same period in last year, the central bank said.
Tourism revenue for the whole year is forecast to be flat at
44.60 billion rupees compared to 44.37 billion a year ago.
Statistics Mauritius said the average room occupancy rate
for all hotels during the first half of 2013 was 60 percent,
compared to 62 percent in the same period last year.
Earlier this month, Mauritius leading hotel group New
Mauritius Hotels posted a sharp decline of 30 percent
in pretax profit.
($1 = 30.6000 Mauritius rupees)
