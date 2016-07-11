PORT LOUIS, July 11 The number of tourists
visiting Mauritius rose 10 percent in the first half of 2016
compared with the same period last year, with a sharp rise seen
in arrivals from Germany, official figures showed on Monday.
Tourism is an important economic driver and a key source of
hard currency for the Indian Ocean island, best known for its
luxury spas and beaches.
Arrivals in the first six months of 2016 increased to
586,464 from 534,182 a year ago, Statistics Mauritius said.
The number of tourists visiting from Europe, which accounts
for two-thirds of visitors to Mauritius, rose by 16 percent to
335,738, with German arrivals up 37 pct to 46,854 visitors.
Last month the statistics agency said it expected arrivals
for the full year to rise to 1,240,000 from 1,151,723 in 2015.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)