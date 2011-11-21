PORT LOUIS Nov 21 Mauritius' trade
deficit widened 31 percent to 6.6 billion rupees ($226.4
million) in September from a year earlier, due to higher import
costs of food and live animals as well as fuel, data showed on
Monday.
Import flows climbed by 16.8 percent to 12.8 billion rupees
driven by food and live animal costs, which rose to 2.7 billion
rupees from 2.2 billion a year earlier, the Central Statistics
Office said.
The value of fuel imports rose 16.1 percent year-on-year to
2.0 billion rupees in September.
Export revenues increased 4.6 percent to 6.1 billion rupees,
on the back of a rise in revenues from beverages and tobacco.
Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in
September, accounting for 18.8 percent of its exports, while
India supplied 18.5 percent of the island's imports.
The statistics office expects the trade deficit -- which
widened in 2010 -- to be around 83 billion rupees this year, a
24.8 percent rise from 2010's trade deficit of 66.5 billion
rupees.
($1 = 29.150 Mauritius Rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough)