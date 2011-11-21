PORT LOUIS Nov 21 Mauritius' trade deficit widened 31 percent to 6.6 billion rupees ($226.4 million) in September from a year earlier, due to higher import costs of food and live animals as well as fuel, data showed on Monday.

Import flows climbed by 16.8 percent to 12.8 billion rupees driven by food and live animal costs, which rose to 2.7 billion rupees from 2.2 billion a year earlier, the Central Statistics Office said.

The value of fuel imports rose 16.1 percent year-on-year to 2.0 billion rupees in September.

Export revenues increased 4.6 percent to 6.1 billion rupees, on the back of a rise in revenues from beverages and tobacco.

Britain was the main buyer of goods from Mauritius in September, accounting for 18.8 percent of its exports, while India supplied 18.5 percent of the island's imports.

The statistics office expects the trade deficit -- which widened in 2010 -- to be around 83 billion rupees this year, a 24.8 percent rise from 2010's trade deficit of 66.5 billion rupees. ($1 = 29.150 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough)